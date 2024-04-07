Shas Party urges no enlistment, “even for those who do not study Torah”

The Sephardic religious party Shas has issued a firm call for non-enlistment, even extending the stance to those who do not engage in Torah study.

The party's directive, articulated in a published letter, unequivocally rejects any compromise on the matter, advocating for individuals to opt for imprisonment rather than military service.

This resolute position, emanating from a party affiliated with Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitshak Yossef, signals an unprecedented level of radicalism within Shas. It follows Rabbi Yossef's recent controversial assertion that enforced uniform endorsement could prompt a mass exodus of yeshiva students from Israel.

The letter's publication coincides with Prime Ministerial consultations on Sunday with Torah Judaism's leader, one of the ultra-Orthodox factions in his coalition, aimed at finding middle ground on conscription issues.

Notably, this stance from Shas contrasts with recent proposals by its own members within the government. In February, Social Affairs Minister Yaakov Margi, also of Shas, introduced a recruitment plan accommodating Orthodox youth not engaged in Torah study, emphasizing their significant numbers. Similarly, Interior Minister Moshe Arbel has voiced support for such measures.

The Shas party's alignment with the more conservative Lithuanian ultra-Orthodox factions comes as a surprise, considering a sizable portion of its voter base and some of its deputies traditionally fulfill military service obligations. With no new legislation on conscription exemptions in place since April 1, the military has been empowered to enlist young ultra-Orthodox individuals in the absence of legal provisions.