Slovenia bans Israeli PM Netanyahu in response to Gaza war

Slovenia announced on Thursday that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is banned from entering its territory, declaring him “persona non grata.”

The move reflects growing tensions over Israel’s actions in Gaza, which have drawn widespread international attention and criticism.

Ljubljana had previously barred two Israeli ministers from entering the country in July.

In August, Slovenia imposed an arms embargo on Israel and banned imports of products from the occupied Palestinian territories. Last year, the country also officially recognized the State of Palestine, a significant symbolic gesture within the European Union.

According to the Slovenian government, the ban on Netanyahu is a direct response to his administration’s actions in the ongoing conflict, though details on the duration of the ban or conditions for its lifting were not disclosed. Israel has yet to issue an official response, but the decision is expected to heighten diplomatic tensions.

Slovenia reaffirmed its support for a two-state solution, calling for an immediate ceasefire, the protection of civilians, and the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.