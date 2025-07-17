Slovenia sanctions Israeli ministers Ben Gvir and Smotrich

Recommended -

Slovenia announced on Thursday it will bar two far-right Israeli ministers National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country, citing their “genocidal statements” and alleged incitement of violence against Palestinians.

The Slovenian government declared both officials persona non grata, stating the move was made in response to their “extreme violence and serious violations of the human rights of Palestinians.”

“This is the first measure of this nature in the EU,” Slovenian Foreign Minister Tanja Fajon said, underlining the significance of the decision.

Ben Gvir and Smotrich, both high-profile and controversial figures in Israeli politics, are key allies in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s ruling coalition. Both have drawn widespread international condemnation for their incendiary rhetoric and hard-line positions on Israel’s war in Gaza and policies in the occupied West Bank.

Smotrich, who resides in a West Bank settlement, has openly supported settlement expansion and the annexation of the territory—positions that have fueled international alarm. Ben Gvir, meanwhile, has become infamous for provocative statements and actions in Jerusalem and the West Bank.

Earlier this year, five countries—Australia, Canada, Britain, New Zealand, and Norway—imposed similar restrictions on the pair, reflecting growing global concern over Israel’s conduct in Gaza and the occupied Palestinian territories.

In May, Slovenian President Natasa Pirc Musar addressed the European Parliament, urging stronger EU action and condemning what she described as “the genocide” in Gaza. That same month, Slovenia joined five other European countries in firmly rejecting any territorial or demographic changes in Gaza following Israeli military operations.