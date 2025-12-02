Smotrich breaks with coalition line, opposes current conscription bill

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said Monday during a meeting of his Religious Zionism party that the current version of the conscription bill “cannot be supported,” according to Kan.

Smotrich ultimately aligned himself with other party members opposing the bill, though not before reproaching Minister Ofir Sofer for publicly declaring his stance against it.

Earlier in the day, Sofer had said: “I will vote against this law even if it means the Prime Minister dismissing me from my ministerial role,” adding that he would “do everything possible to convince fellow Religious Zionism members to oppose this disgraceful proposal.”

Party lawmakers Michal Waldiger and Moshe Solomon also announced their opposition to the bill in its current form.

Religious Zionism was set to reconvene to determine what amendments it would demand in exchange for supporting the legislation.

A coalition official noted: “Most Likud MKs will follow party discipline, but the law will not pass without an agreement with Smotrich.”

Earlier Monday, Religious Zionism reiterated that it would only back “a law enabling real and rapid enlistment of the ultra-Orthodox into the IDF, in order to meet the army’s needs and ease the burden on combat soldiers, reservists, and their families.”

The party emphasized that it would make a “joint decision” and act as “a united faction.”

Likud MK Eliyahu Revivo told Kan that the coalition does not have the majority needed to pass the bill in its current form. “This is not a guess, I say this with full certainty,” he said.

Last week, at least five coalition lawmakers signaled they would not support the current bill after an internal check was conducted to assess majority support ahead of a Knesset vote. By Monday, that number had risen to nine, according to Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel.