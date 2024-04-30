Smotrich opposes 'disastrous' hostage deal discussed in Cairo

Finance Minister Betsalel Smotrich has voiced staunch opposition to the ongoing negotiations for a hostage deal in Egypt, asserting that it would pose dire consequences for Israel.

Speaking to reporters following a meeting of his Religious Zionism faction in the Knesset, Smotrich expressed his unwavering stance against the potential agreement, emphasizing the grave risks it could entail for Israeli citizens.

While acknowledging the anguish of the hostages and their families, Smotrich underscored his paramount concern for the future security of the nation. He cautioned against the ramifications of a deal that could lead to Hamas' resurgence in northern Gaza and the release of terrorists with blood on their hands. Despite acknowledging the emotional toll of his decision, Smotrich reiterated his commitment to safeguarding Israel's long-term interests, even if it meant facing political backlash.

Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90

In a separate development, Minister Gadi Eisenkot, serving as an observer in the war cabinet, indirectly criticized Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir for resorting to what he termed "political threats."

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Eisenkot condemned the duo's opposition to the potential deal, characterizing their actions as detrimental to national security.

IDF Spokesperson

The war cabinet, established six months ago, had outlined clear objectives for the ongoing conflict. However, recent dissent from cabinet members, including Smotrich and Ben Gvir, has raised concerns about political interference in critical decision-making processes. Eisenkot emphasized the imperative of prioritizing Israel's national interests over political considerations, affirming his commitment to collaborating with a government that prioritizes the country's security above all else.