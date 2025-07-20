Smotrich: toppling government would be a strategic win for Hamas

Recommended -

Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich issued a stark warning Sunday morning during a speech at the “Sha’alim” conference, declaring that any move to bring down the current government would constitute a strategic victory for Hamas.

Speaking to a gathering of supporters and political allies, Smotrich emphasized the critical need for unity within the ruling coalition as Israel continues its military campaign in the Gaza Strip.

“History will not forgive anyone who brings down this government and triggers early elections,” he said. “Anyone who does so would risk ending the war and yielding to Hamas. Gaza is a test of willpower: who will hold out the longest, us or them?”

The speech came amid mounting tensions within the coalition over the proposed Conscription Law, which aims to integrate ultra-Orthodox Israelis into military service.

The issue has become a central fault line between religious parties and their nationalist allies. Smotrich, a key figure in the Religious Zionism party, voiced his continued support for Orthodox enlistment but called for patience and compromise to make the change possible.

“This is a historic shift, and we must approach it with responsibility,” he said. “It will not happen through coercion but through understanding and dialogue within our camp.”

Smotrich directed his remarks toward coalition partners from the ultra-Orthodox parties, including Shas leader Aryeh Deri and United Torah Judaism chairman Moshe Gafni, who remain firmly opposed to the draft legislation. Despite the divide, Smotrich urged them to maintain the alliance of the national and religious camp, calling it essential to Israel’s internal stability and military strength.

The finance minister also addressed recent claims made in a report by the U.S. Congress, which alleged that close to a billion dollars had been transferred to organizations working to undermine the Netanyahu government. Smotrich said the report confirmed what many in the coalition have long suspected.

“This is not a fantasy,” he asserted. “This is real. It is in addition to the mobilization of the media and the academic world against us. Before judging the government’s success or failure, we must understand the forces lined up against it.”

His remarks reflect growing concern among right-wing leaders that external pressure and internal dissent could fracture the coalition at a time of war. Smotrich framed the current period as one of national trial, urging political factions to resist short-term calculations and focus on the broader struggle against Israel’s enemies.

With the war in Gaza dragging into its ninth month, the Netanyahu government faces increasing scrutiny at home and abroad. For Smotrich, however, the greatest threat may come from within. “The stability of this government is not just political—it is strategic,” he concluded. “To collapse now would be to lose not only power, but purpose.”