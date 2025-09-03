Smotrich unveils plan for Israeli sovereignty over 82% of West Bank

Recommended -

Israeli Finance Minister Betsalel Smotrich announced Wednesday a sweeping plan to extend Israeli sovereignty to 82 percent of the West Bank, framing the move as a preemptive measure to “definitively bury the idea of a Palestinian state.”

The announcement followed the government’s approval of a controversial settlement expansion in the E1 area near Ma’ale Adumim.

Speaking alongside Yesha Council Chairman Yisrael Gantz, Smotrich declared: “2025 will be the year of sovereignty in the West Bank.” His strategy, he explained, rests on the principle of “maximum territory, minimum population.”

The E1 project, authorizing 3,401 housing units, would effectively split the West Bank in two, from north to south, and sever territorial continuity between East Jerusalem and the rest of the West Bank. Smotrich vowed that construction would move forward regardless of opposition: “We will destroy the Palestinian Authority if it dares to raise its head.”

He justified the plan on security grounds, arguing: “The Arab population of the West Bank supports Hamas and the destruction of Israel. We have no desire to apply our sovereignty over a population that desires our destruction.”

Despite domestic support among settlement leaders, the move has sparked swift international backlash. Twenty-one countries signed a joint statement condemning the E1 project as “unacceptable and in violation of international law.” Britain summoned Israeli Ambassador Tzipi Hotovely for clarification, while European leaders warned the initiative could permanently undermine prospects for a two-state solution.

Meanwhile, the United Arab Emirates issued a sharp warning that annexation of West Bank territory would cross a “red line” and jeopardize the Abraham Accords. Lana Nusseibeh, UAE Assistant Minister for Political Affairs, told Reuters that Abu Dhabi’s backing of a Palestinian state was central to its decision to normalize ties with Israel in 2020. “From the outset, we saw the Abraham Accords as a way to continue supporting the Palestinian people,” she said.

The UAE cautioned that Israeli annexation could unravel the fragile framework of normalization not only with Abu Dhabi but also with Bahrain, Morocco, and Sudan, all of which signed onto the U.S.-brokered agreements.

Smotrich, however, described his sovereignty plan as part of a “long-term response” to what he called a political and diplomatic offensive against Israel. He suggested Palestinians in the West Bank would continue managing their own civil affairs under the Palestinian Authority initially, with “regional alternatives” to follow later.