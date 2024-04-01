Smotrich vows to “fight” U.S. sanctions imposed on West Bank resident

Finance Minister Betsalel Smotrich has declared his intention to vigorously oppose and work towards lifting Western sanctions imposed on Jewish residents of the West Bank accused of violence against Palestinians.

Addressing the press ahead of the weekly meeting of Religious Zionism party factions in the Knesset, Smotrich criticized the sanctions as unprecedented and unjust, targeting Israeli citizens 'solely for their settlement in he West Bank and their defense of national lands.'

"We will not accept this and we will oppose it with all our strength," Smotrich affirmed, emphasizing his commitment to fighting against the sanctions until they are lifted. He noted progress in his efforts, stating that collaboration with the Prime Minister and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer has led to a significant reduction in sanctions by the U.S. government. This reduction includes the unblocking of bank accounts previously frozen for affected residents.

Gershon Elinson/Flash90

"While this is a step in the right direction, it is not yet sufficient," Smotrich remarked, indicating his determination to continue pressing for the complete lifting of all sanctions. Last week, the United States clarified to Israel that its sanctions were not intended to compel Israeli banks to close the accounts of individuals targeted by the measures.