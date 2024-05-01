State Comptroller launches probe into IDF's role in Oct. 7 failures

State Comptroller Matanyahu Englman has launched an inquiry into the failures surrounding the tragic events of the Simchat Torah massacre on October 7.

The focus of this investigation is aimed squarely at the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF), marking a significant step towards uncovering accountability in the wake of the country's gravest mishap.

In an official statement, Englman underscored the imperative of this audit, citing his "public and ethical duty" to unravel the circumstances leading to the massacre. The probe, which spans across political, military, and civilian realms, seeks to shed light on the systemic lapses that contributed to the tragedy.

While previous objections from IDF Chief of Staff General Herzi Halevi were voiced concerning the investigation's unprecedented nature and potential impact on ongoing operations in Gaza, Englman remains resolute in his pursuit of transparency and justice.

In letters addressed to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and General Halevi, Englman emphasized the critical importance of their full cooperation with the state audit, urging compliance with investigation teams and the adherence to legal protocols. As the inquiry unfolds, the nation awaits answers and accountability in the aftermath of one of its darkest days.