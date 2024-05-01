State plans immediate enlistment of Haredim, Cabinet Secretary confirms

In response to ongoing legal proceedings, the Israeli government has informed the Supreme Court of Justice that plans are underway for the immediate enlistment of haredim (ultra-Orthodox Jews) into the Israel Defense Forces (IDF).

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs confirmed that discussions are taking place to implement a gradual recruitment process for the haredi community, addressing both short-term and long-term considerations.

"The responsible authorities are working on a plan for the gradual recruitment of haredim into the IDF, and initial plans are due to be completed within several weeks," Fuchs stated in the response to the Supreme Court.

Opposition Leader Yair Lapid has voiced strong support for immediate haredi enlistment, urging the government to cease delays and implement mandatory military service for all citizens.

"You can’t say ‘Together we will win’ if we don’t mobilize together," Lapid emphasized.

The decision to pursue haredi enlistment comes amid legal challenges to the draft exemption previously granted to the ultra-Orthodox sector.

Yaakov Naumi/Flash90

Cabinet Secretary Yossi Fuchs underscored the government's commitment to addressing these challenges separately from the ongoing legal proceedings.

"There is no way of bridging the fundamental gap between the State Attorney’s position and the government's position," Fuchs stated.