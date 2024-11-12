The State Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday announced its opposition to the Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to postpone the date of his testimony to the High Court in his corruption cases by two and a half months. The decision stated, among other things, that the timeline reflects the public interest, adding that the indictment was filed more than four years ago, and after the evidence was heard, it was frozen for several months.

Netanyahu's request was submitted earlier on Monday. The prime minister's defense attorneys argued that since then, "a series of extraordinary events have occurred that have made the prime minister's preparation for testifying in the case impossible in the current timeframe," citing the ongoing wars.

In July, the High Court ruled that Netanyahu would begin testifying on December 2.