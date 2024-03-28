State requests last-minute extension on response to conscription law

Could the coalition crisis be nearing a resolution?

On Wednesday night, Israel's Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara submitted a last-minute request to the High Court of Justice to extend their deadline on the state's response to the new conscription law. The legal opinion was due to be submitted by noon on Thursday. At the same time, Attorney General's office announced that the state should "prepare for the conscription of yeshiva students on April 1".

As reported Wednesday by i24NEWS, the government had wanted a delay of several days in order to reach agreements between the coalition partners, but Baharav-Miara had remained opposed until the eleventh-hour.

Her change in stance has thrown the ball to the High Court, which needs to decide whether to grant the extension.

Earlier, a draft of the Attorney General's was leaked. According to the legal opinion, it said that Israel must begin recruiting from the ultra-Orthodox sector at the start of next month. Following a brief transitional period, the state would be instructed to stop granting subsidies to the religious seminaries (yeshivas) for any students who were not conscripted.

The government's temporary provision granting broad exemptions from military service to yeshiva students expires at the end of March, and no other government decision or legislation have been approved or enacted to extend it. Therefore, the leaked draft explains, the state must begin recruiting ultra-Orthodox Torah students beginning April 1 as the government would no longer have legal recourse to avoid doing so.

According to Baharav-Miara, "the recruitment authorities will have to call up yeshiva students and graduates of ultra-Orthodox educational institutions whose service deferral has expired - or who reach recruitment age after the exemption expires. The implementation of this duty will be carried out by the recruitment authorities."

On Wednesday, Government Secretary Yossi Fuchs sent a letter to the ministers explaining why a meeting on Tuesday to debate the new conscription law had been canceled at the last minute. The letter pointed an accusatory finger at Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, who was on an official visit in the United States, for refusing to cooperate and establish targets for ultra-Orthodox recruitment.

Gallant has repeatedly stated he would not support any legislation passed by the government which was not agreed to by all member parties, namely the centrist National Unity party led by Benny Gantz which is opposed to any sort of draft exemptions.