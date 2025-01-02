Supreme Court bars Ben Gvir's interference in police investigation protocol

The High Court of Justice struck down on Thursday an amendment to the Police Ordinance, which National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir introduced into police policy.

According to the judges' decision, the National Security Ministry has no authority to interfere with the police's investigative policy. "The minister is allowed to set a general policy in the field of investigations, including the determination of fundamental preferences, after hearing the position of the government's legal adviser and consulting with the chief of staff," the judges clarified.

During the coalition negotiations with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Ben Gvir demanded an amendment to the police ordinance, which would place police policy under the National Security Minister.

The amendment deals with both general policy and investigation policy. Attorney General Gali Baharav-Meira asked the Supreme Court to disqualify the section that allows the minister's involvement in investigation matters, and to interpret in a way that greatly reduces the minister's ability to interfere in policy matters.

"The Supreme Court again turns itself into the sovereign, and tramples on the voter's will," Ben Gvir responded. "The grave Supreme Court ruling to uproot the police order is intended to uproot the minister from his authority, and to try to bequeath to the prosecutor and the legal advisor control of the police. In a democratic country, the one who formulates policy for the police is the minister in charge of it, but of course this does not interest the Supreme Court."