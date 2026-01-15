Survey warns of declining trust in Israel’s democracy ahead of elections

As Israel heads toward elections expected later this year, a new survey by the Jewish People Policy Institute (JPPI) points to growing unease about the country’s democratic resilience.

While most Israelis still expect the vote itself to be conducted properly, substantial doubts remain about both the integrity of the process and whether the results will ultimately be accepted.

The Israeli Society Index published by JPPI in January found that 65% of respondents believe the elections will be free and fair, but nearly one in three Israelis disagrees.

Distrust is especially high among Arab citizens of Israel, with 51% expressing skepticism about the fairness of the vote, compared with 43% who say they trust the process. Among Jewish respondents, confidence is stronger, with 70% saying they believe the elections will be fair, while 27% remain doubtful.

Political affiliation plays a major role in shaping these views. Confidence in the electoral process is high on the right and center-right, where 85% and 78% of respondents, respectively, say they trust the system.

On the left, however, skepticism dominates, with 78% saying they do not believe the elections will be conducted fairly.

The sharp divide underscores deep mistrust between political camps over the legitimacy of democratic institutions.

Concerns extend beyond election day itself. While 57% of Israelis believe the results will be accepted by the public and political actors, 38% fear they will not, including 11% who say they are not convinced at all.

Arab citizens again express greater pessimism, with 45% worried about rejection of the results, compared with 36% among Jewish respondents. Unlike views on electoral fairness, apprehension about post-election acceptance is relatively consistent across the political spectrum.

JPPI President Professor Yedidia Stern described the findings as a warning sign, cautioning that continued erosion of trust in democratic institutions could threaten Israel’s political stability. He stressed the importance of clear, broadly accepted rules and norms to safeguard democracy and maintain social cohesion in an increasingly polarized society.