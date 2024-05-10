Finance Minister withholds Palestinian tax revenue over UN statehood vote - report

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich has reportedly withheld NIS 170 million in tax revenue collected for the Palestinian Authority (PA) for nine days in protest against the PA's actions against Israel.

Channel 12 cited sources close to Smotrich, indicating that the move was in response to the PA's alleged efforts to involve the International Criminal Court (ICC) in issuing arrest warrants against Israeli officials for purported violations of international law during the conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

According to the sources, the decision to withhold the funds was made in light of reports suggesting that the PA was seeking ICC intervention against Israeli military personnel and leaders.

"Those who act against our soldiers and commanders in The Hague should not receive any assistance," he stated. Smotrich had previously warned of cutting off funds to the PA if it persisted in unilateral efforts to gain international recognition as a state.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

The move comes as the United Nations General Assembly is set to vote on a resolution today regarding the recognition of Palestine as a full UN member. The resolution, largely symbolic in nature, is expected to support Palestine's bid for UN membership.

A Palestinian source, quoted by Channel 12, criticized Israel's actions, accusing it of bolstering Hamas while weakening the Palestinian Authority.

Israel collects significant sums in tax revenue on behalf of the PA, with concerns previously raised by Smotrich about funds potentially reaching Hamas-controlled areas in Gaza. In February, an agreement was reached to transfer the funds through Norway to ensure they were not diverted to Hamas.