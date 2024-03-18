The Democrats: Protest leader announces latest shake-up to Israel's political map

The newest face in Israeli politics is a familiar one to Israelis who were active in the judicial reform protests that took to the streets in 2023: Major General Yair Golan.

Golan posted a video on his social media networks Monday morning announcing the launch of a broad political movement under the left-wing umbrella, one that he intends to establish into a political party — The Democrats.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1769617679952855155 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Calling it a time for "connections," Golan said he was looking to gather the existing political movements from the long-standing Labor party and his former political home Meretz, and inject it with the "energy and commitment of the protest movement and civil society activists" to build a new coalition that would "reflect the spirit of a free, democratic, and tolerant Israel."

The former IDF deputy chief-of-staff is no stranger to the political scene, having served in the Israeli Parliament (Knesset) as a member of the left-wing Meretz party from 2019 to 2022. He was one of the leaders of the grassroots protest movements that arose in reaction to the judicial reform plan put forward by the Netanyahu government in 2023.

"In the last year, we saw that there is a large and determined liberal public in Israel. It needs courageous political leadership, which will be able to unite and not divide, and that will know how to fight for democratic values and put the good of the country above narrow personal and party interests," Golan said in the video. "Together, we will establish a broad democratic party that wants a strong and free Israel that will offer an alternative to the corrupt and messianic government that is leading Israel to the abyss."

Miriam Alster/Flash90

Golan continued: "The government that led us to the worst disaster in Israel's history continues to lead us down a path with no way out - from a security disaster and economic crisis, to a political catastrophe and an unprecedented social breakdown."

The protest movement that coalesced against the Netanyahu government's agenda and the far-right elements within his coalition, have recently been revived as the war in Gaza stretches into its fifth month. Many of the demonstrators now wave banners calling for immediate elections even before the war's end, and call on the government to agree to an immediate hostage deal.

Golan recently received endorsements from top Labor lawmakers in the race to replace party chairwoman Merav Michaeli. Golan said that after being elected Labor chairman he would implement the new framework, indicating he would seek to unite Labor with the Meretz party into one list for the next round of elections.

Yonatan Sindel/Flash90

Michaeli declined to run on a joint list in the last elections in November of 2022, which led to Meretz failing to cross the electoral threshold. Current election polls see the Labor party suffering a similar fate, and widespread criticism of Michaeli led to her announcing her resignation. Primaries for new leadership of the party are set to take place at the end of May.

In the video, Golan also hit out at Gideon Sa'ar. His decision last week to split from Benny Gantz was seen as the biggest political shake-up since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, and an indication that some politicians see the possibility of elections in the near-horizon.

Tomer Neuberg/Flash90

"The lack of a moral compass led parts of the 'change camp' to become the fig leaf of the worst government in the country's history," Golan said in the video, referring to Sa'ar's decision to break-away from the broad coalition that had made up the "Change" government led by Naftali Bennett and Yair Lapid from 2021 to 2022. The "Change camp" moved into the opposition after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's re-election, with one-time partners Gantz and Lapid positioning themselves as rival opposition leaders.

Sa'ar, whose right-wing New Hope party largely consists of Likud party defectors, joined with Gantz's center-left Blue and White party in 2022 under the banner of the National Unity camp. In mid-October, the party entered into an emergency government with Netanyahu in order to manage the Israeli campaign in Gaza. The gap in their political leanings widened into an irreparable rift as Sa'ar sought to join the war cabinet, of which Gantz and his partner Gadi Eizenkot are members.