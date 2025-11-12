'The station harmed the war effort and morale': DM orders Army Radio to be shut down

Israel's Defense Minister Israel Katz decided on Wednesday to shut down the army's radio station, Galei Tzahal. The station's broadcasts will cease by March 1, 2026.

The minister will soon submit a proposal for government approval, in accordance with the standard procedure.

Minister Katz said in response: "As I have clarified — what was will no longer be. Galei Tzahal was established by the Government of Israel as a military station to serve as the voice and ear for soldiers and their families — not as a platform for airing opinions, many of which attack the IDF and its soldiers themselves. The station has harmed the war effort and morale. Operating a civilian radio station by the military is an anomaly that has no parallel in any democratic country in the world. The continued operation of the station involuntarily involves the IDF in political discourse and seriously undermines its status as the people's army and its national character. Closing the station is the necessary step to preserve the IDF’s national character and to strengthen the public’s trust in it."

After its closure, Katz intends to establish a professional team in the Ministry of Defense that will lead the implementation of the decision and deal with all aspects related to the termination of the station's activity, primarily assisting the civilian IDF employees working at the station to end their employment with appropriate arrangements while safeguarding their rights.

In addition, and in accordance with the recommendation of the committee for reviewing the activities of the IDF Radio station, the team will work to preserve the activities of the Galgalatz station, while maintaining its character and nature — including strengthening the promotion of road safety awareness, in keeping with its original purpose.

The chairman of the Democrats party, MK Yair Golan, criticized the closure of the station: "Netanyahu is trying to silence media outlets that talk about a state commission of inquiry and the money from Qatar – and that's why he wants to close Galei Tzahal. We will stand by free, watchdog, and investigative journalism."

MK Gilad Kariv from the opposition: "Minister Katz's decision to shut down Army Radio is a direct attack on the free press in the State of Israel, and a blatant and despicable attempt to prevent a democratic and vibrant public discourse. The minister does not hesitate to spread lies and incite against the dedicated journalists working at the station, and slanders them. This is an inseparable part of the attempts to turn Israeli democracy into an empty shell. We would not be surprised if the station’s broadcast frequencies are soon allocated to tycoons identified with the corrupt and depraved Likud party."