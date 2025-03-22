Thousands take to Israel's streets in protest against dismissal of Shin Bet chief

Thousands demonstrated in Tel Aviv and other Israeli population centers on Saturday against the decision by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government to dismiss the head of the Shin Bet domestic intelligence service.

In Tel Aviv's Habima Square, protesters brandished the blue and white Israeli flag, calling for a deal that would secure the release of the remaining Israeli hostages being held by Palestinian jihadists in Gaza. Opposition politicians including Yair Golan and Yair Lapid, the former prime minister, addressed the crowd. Other speakers included family members and supporters of 59 hostages seized by Hamas during the October 7 massacre, as many as 24 of whom are still believed to be alive.

Israel returned to war in Gaza this week, putting paid to a ceasefire that saw the exchange of hostages being held by Hamas for Palestinian terrorists held in Israeli jails.

Netanyahu said this week he had lost confidence in Ronen Bar, and intended to fire him effective April 10. Israel's longest-serving leader has dismissed accusations the decision was politically motivated, but his critics have accused him of undermining the institutions underpinning Israel's democracy by seeking Bar's removal.