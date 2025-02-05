Threatening to topple gov't with Trump in office 'irresponsible' – official

A political official spoke to i24NEWS on Wednesday about Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to the White House, meeting with US President Donald Trump. He attacked Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and former national security minister Itamar Ben Gvir, Netanyahu's current and former partners in government, for "irresponsibly" threatening to topple the government over the ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas.

"We are concluding an incredibly successful visit that exceeded all our expectations and dreams," the source said, calling it "historic" and "the friendliest ever between an American president and an Israeli prime minister."

"Those who hoped to see cracks between US President Trump and Prime Minister Netanyahu were greatly disappointed," the official said. "Trump has brought up brilliant solutions for problems that have accompanied the state of Israel since its existence," he added, referrencing Trump's plans for American control over Gaza, and for transferring Gazans to territories of other countries in the region.

"Today, everyone already understands that to overthrow a right-wing government while Trump is President of the United States is national irresponsibility and a severe blow to the right-wing camp. Now, for almost two years, it has been possible to lead historic changes and we must not miss that."