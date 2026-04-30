‘Together’ political alliance: Bennett and Lapid cement new party's name

The head of Israel’s Central Election Committee, Noam Solberg, on Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to bar former prime minister Naftali Bennett from using the name “Together” (“Beyahad”) for his newly formed political party with Yair Lapid.

The challenge was filed on the grounds that a similarly named party, “Together We Will Succeed,” already exists. However, Solberg ruled that no formal electoral list tied to Bennett has yet been registered for the upcoming elections, and therefore there is no immediate risk of confusion or harm to another party’s campaign.

The decision follows the recent unveiling of the Bennett-Lapid alliance, which the two leaders presented as a unified political force under the “Ensemble” banner. The partnership aims to consolidate Israel’s center and center-right blocs ahead of the next vote.

During their joint announcement, Bennett and Lapid also extended an invitation to former IDF chief Gadi Eisenkot to join the initiative.

Bennett outlined key priorities for a potential government, including establishing a state commission of inquiry into the October 7 attacks, advancing a universal national service law, and imposing term limits on the prime minister. He also emphasized strengthening Israel’s security, economy, and social unity.

Lapid framed the alliance as the start of a significant political realignment, urging centrist voters and parties to unite behind Bennett in an effort to unseat the current governing coalition in the next elections.