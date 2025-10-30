Ultra-Orthodox flock to Jerusalem ahead of massive anti-conscription rally

Israeli Railways have announced the complete closure of the Yitzhak Navon station in Jerusalem on Thursday starting at 12:30 PM, fearing a network collapse due to the anticipated crowds at an ultra-Orthodox gathering against military conscription.

Major disruptions are expected throughout the capital and on main roadways.

The police and railway authorities have thus announced that the station will remain closed "until the resumption of service after the gathering" for security reasons, as it is located at the heart of the protest area.

The police also announced major traffic restrictions in Jerusalem and its surroundings from noon until the end of the rally.

The protest, which is expected to bring together different factions of the ultra-Orthodox community, is being organized in response to the arrest of several yeshiva students, including one from the prestigious Ateret Shlomo yeshiva. A controversial campaign calling for his release compared him to the hostages held in Gaza. The gathering is also taking place just a few days before the presentation of a new bill regarding the enlistment of this population.

The gathering, scheduled from 2:30 PM to approximately 4:30 PM and called the "Million-Man Protest," will take place without speeches. The organizers specify that participants will recite psalms and prayers printed for the event.

The police are urging the public to avoid any travel in the Jerusalem area, warning of severe traffic disruptions between the capital and central Israel. Despite significant preparations, transportation authorities indicate that delays and widespread traffic jams are likely throughout the day.

Highway 1, the main artery connecting Jerusalem to Tel Aviv, will be closed to private vehicles in both directions between Latroun and the Sakharov interchange, including via Route 16 and the Sha’ar HaGai neighborhood. Only pre-arranged buses heading to designated drop-off points will be allowed to enter the city.

Motorists will be able to leave Jerusalem via the Arza tunnel, Highway 16, and Highway 443, although heavy congestion is expected. Within the city, access to the city center will be intermittently blocked.

The Jerusalem municipality and the Ministry of Transport have announced that from noon to around 7:00 PM, additional closures will affect the entrance to the city, near the central bus station and the Chords Bridge area.

The tramway service will be significantly reduced from noon onwards. Residents and workers from neighboring localities — including Shoresh, Beit Meir, Neve Ilan, Mevaseret Zion, Har Adar, Abu Ghosh, Ein Rafa, and Ein Nakuba — will be allowed to cross police checkpoints upon presentation of an ID or a work permit.