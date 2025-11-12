Trump asks Herzog to grant a pardon to Prime Minister Netanyahu on 'unjust political case'

President Isaac Herzog received a letter signed by US President Donald Trump Wednesday morning, calling on him to consider granting a pardon to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. This was reported by the President’s Residence.

"It is my honor to write to you at this historic time, as we have, together, just secured peace that has been sought for at least 3,000 years. I hereby thank you, and all Israelis, again, for your gracious and warm hospitality, and am addressing a key topic of my speech at the Knesset," the US President wrote.

"As the Great State of Israel and the amazing Jewish People move past the terribly difficult times of the last three years, I hereby call on you to fully pardon Benjamin Netanyahu, who has been a formidable and decisive War Time Prime Minister, and is now leading Israel into a time of peace, which includes my continued work with key Middle East leaders to add many additional countries to the world changing Abraham Accords," he continued.

"Prime Minister Netanyahu has stood tall for Israel in the face of strong adversaries and long odds, and his attention cannot be unnecessarily diverted. While I absolutely respect the independence of the Israeli Justice System, and its requirements, I believe that this "case" against Bibi, who has fought alongside me for a long time, including against the very tough adversary of Israel, Iran, is a political, unjustified prosecution," he added.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid responded, stating, "Reminder: Israeli law stipulates that the first condition for receiving a pardon is an admission of guilt and an expression of remorse for the actions."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir reacted as well, saying, "The fabricated and despicable indictments against Prime Minister Netanyahu have long since become an indictment against the prosecution, whose shame and crimes are being exposed in court every day. A pardon in this case is the right and urgent thing to do. President Herzog, listen to President Trump!"

The President's letter ended ended on a personal note, saying, "Isaac, we have established a great relationship, one that I am very thankful for and honored by, and we agreed as soon as I was inaugurated in January that the focus had to be centered on finally bringing the hostages home and getting the peace agreement done. Now that we have achieved these unprecedented successes, and are keeping Hamas in check, it is time to let Bibi unite Israel by pardoning him, and ending that lawfare once and for all."

"Thank you for your attention to this matter," signed the President.