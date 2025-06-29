Trump slams Netanyahu trial as 'travesty,' urging to 'make the deal in Gaza'

Recommended -

US President Donald Trump took to his Truth social media on Saturday night to voice support and solidarity with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his corruption trial, with a message later calling to "MAKE THE DEAL IN GAZA. GET THE HOSTAGES BACK!!!"

"It is terrible what they are doing in Israel to Bibi Netanyahu," Trump said, calling the Israeli leader's nickname. "He is a War Hero, and a Prime Minister who did a fabulous job working with the United States to bring Great Success in getting rid of the dangerous Nuclear threat in Iran."

Trump added that Netanyahu is now negotiating a ceasefire and hostage release deal with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. "How is it possible that the Prime Minister of Israel can be forced to sit in a Courtroom all day long, over NOTHING (Cigars, Bugs Bunny Doll, etc.)," Trump asked.

"It is a POLITICAL WITCH HUNT, very similar to the Witch Hunt that I was forced to endure. This travesty of 'Justice' will interfere with both Iran and Hamas negotiations. In other words, it is INSANITY doing what the out-of-control prosecutors are doing to Bibi Netanyahu."

Trump concluded that the US is "not going to stand for this" after spending "billions" of dollars, "far more than on any other Nation, protecting and supporting Israel."

"We are not going to stand for this. We just had a Great Victory with Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu at the helm — And this greatly tarnishes our Victory. LET BIBI GO, HE’S GOT A BIG JOB TO DO!"

While Netanyahu has thanked Trump for his remarks over the corruption trial, Israeli leaders, including those in Netanyahu's coalition, have leveled criticism over the interference in internal Israeli matters.

Lawmaker Simcha Rothman joined i24NEWS last week to say that, even though Trump is right, it is not his place to comment on the trial.

"We are grateful to President Trump, but as Simcha Rothman said, the president is not supposed to interfere in the judicial process of an independent country," said Opposition Leader Yair Lapid. "I assume this is compensation he is giving him because he is going to force him to bend on the Gaza issue. To end the war."