Uber shuts down speculation about Israel launch

Miri Regev’s announcement took many by surprise. On Tuesday evening, Israel’s Minister of Transport declared her intention to pave the way for Uber’s return to Israel as early as 2026.

But less than 24 hours later, the American company shut down the speculation.

“We have not participated in any discussions on regulatory reform and have no plans to launch our service in Israel,” an Uber spokesperson said on Wednesday, directly contradicting Regev’s remarks.

The Ministry of Transport had confirmed the minister’s initiative the day before. Speaking to Israel Hayom, Regev defended her proposal, arguing that Uber’s presence could help “lower fares” and “ease the cost of living.”

She acknowledged that while some taxi drivers were opposed, others supported the idea of a hybrid system.

Uber, however, appears uninterested in returning to Israel for now. The company fully exited the market in June 2023, citing weak demand and unfavorable conditions.

Uber first entered Israel in 2014 with pilot services in Tel Aviv, including UberX and UberNight.

The venture quickly ran into resistance from taxi unions and the Ministry of Transport, which deemed the operations illegal due to licensing issues. In 2017, Israeli courts banned UberNight, ruling that its drivers were not authorized to carry paying passengers.

The company then shifted to working exclusively with licensed taxis, but its reach remained limited. It never gained a real foothold against strong local competitors like Gett. By mid-2023, Uber officially withdrew, stating that Israel’s market conditions did not justify continued investment.