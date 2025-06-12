Ultra-Orthodox parties prevent dissolution of Knesset over IDF draft

The proposal to dissolve the Knesset was rejected late Wednesday into Thursday by 61 votes to 53, after marathon negotiations led by Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.

Religious leaders ordered Shas and the United Torah Judaism's Degel HaTorah faction to oppose the vote, thus saving the Netanyahu government. Intense talks resulted in a "principle document" on the future draft law for the Orthodox. "We have reached agreements on the principles which will form the basis for the draft law," Edelstein said. "This is a historic announcement, we are on the way to a genuine correction of Israeli society."

Rabbi Dov Lando, leader of Degel HaTorah, instructed to "postpone the decision about the dissolution of the Knesset by a week and to oppose such a vote if it was proposed at a plenary session tonight." A similar directive came from Rabbi Moshe Hillel Hirsch, a prominent American-Israeli religious leader. The agreement provides for immediate sanctions in case of exemption from military service, including the withdrawal of driving licenses and a ban on leaving the country from the first day. Other financial measures will only come into effect after one year if recruitment targets are not met.

Agudat Yisrael, the other faction in United Torah Judaism, was divided on this vote. Contrary to the decision of the Council of Torah Sages, lawmaker Israel Eichler voted with Shas and Degel HaTorah against the dissolution. The two other representatives of the party maintained their support for the motion. "No detailed bill was submitted," justified the Agudat Yisrael statement. Housing and Construction Minister Yitzhak Goldknopf might resign following this failure.

In the Knesset meeting that took place, a number of other laws passed in an initial reading. One of the laws is the freezing and cutting off of funds that the Palestinian Authority paid to the Hamas terror organization.