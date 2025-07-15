Ultra-Orthodox parties set conditions for returning to government

Recommended -

The crisis in the Israeli government is worsening after ultra-Orthodox parties announced on Monday evening they would leave the coalition, while proposing a set of demands to return on Tuesday.

Radical demands

According to information revealed by Israeli national broadcaster Kan, the ultra-Orthodox factions have demanded the cancellation of tens of thousands of draft orders already sent to yeshiva students and the restoration of budgets allocated to religious schools. Furthermore, they insist that sanctions against draft dodgers target only individuals, such as bans on driving licenses or leaving the country, and not the religious institutions themselves. This strategy is clearly aimed at protecting the Orthodox educational system while maintaining personal pressure on those who refuse to serve.

Accusations against Edelstein

The religious parties are fiercely attacking Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee in the Knesset, Israel's parliament. They accuse him of having reneged on the agreements reached on the night of the Iranian attack, when the proposal to dissolve the Knesset was postponed.

According to them, the bill on the table currently would require yeshiva students to check in daily via fingerprint, "like ordinary job seekers," which they said was an unacceptable humiliation for these respected institutions.

Institutional paralysis

The consequences are already being felt, as meetings of the Labor and Social Affairs Committee, chaired by the United Torah Judaism lawmaker Yisrael Eichler, have been cancelled. Although Eichler has not yet officially resigned, his party has formally left the coalition.

The ministers of Degel HaTorah, the other faction in the party, submitted their resignation letters on Monday evening, effective within 48 hours, while Agudat Israel followed suit on the orders of its rabbinical council.

Legal pressure

At the same time, Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara issued a scathing statement, criticizing the government for not strengthening measures against draft dodgers, thereby "seriously undermining the equality and rights of those who serve."

Ongoing negotiations

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urgently recalled to the Knesset after his testimony in court, is desperately trying to save his coalition. He promised that Edelstein would submit a new version of the bill as soon as Tuesday.

Notably, neither Shas, the Sephardic ultra-Orthodox party, nor the Ashkenazi United Torah Judaism are currently threatening to dissolve the Knesset and trigger early elections, leaving room for maneuver for the negotiators.