Ultra-Orthodox parties slam Netanyahu: He's stalling elections until Trump returns to the White House

The coalition crisis surrounding the polemical conscription law is reaching new heights. Sources within the ultra-Orthodox (haredi) parties had harsh criticism of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, following a meeting Tuesday evening between the premier and the heads of the haredi parties.

Speaking to i24NEWS Wednesday morning, the sources accused the prime minister of stalling on the draft law. "He is dragging his feet so that he can go to the elections when Trump is already in the White House."

They added: "He rides on our backs, spinning stories, when his main goal is not to be humiliated in a government vote by the Likud ministers. He doesn't think about the legislation in the Knesset at all."

The government was due to hold a debate on the legislation on Tuesday, but the meeting was canceled at the last minute and postponed until an "unknown date." This led to an accusation from within the ultra-Orthodox parties that Netanyahu is "dragging out time" on anything related to the draft law, which is threatening to tear his coalition apart.

According to the sources, if Netanyahu's government breaks down and Israel is forced to go to early elections, he would prefer that they take place after November 5th — the date of the U.S. elections. According to what sources told i24NEWS, Netanyahu is betting that former U.S. President Donald Trump will win, which would prove favorable to Netanyahu's own political fate.

Current polling shows Netanyahu losing a hypothetical election to centrist rival and war cabinet minister Benny Gantz.

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90

Speaking to i24NEWS, the head of one of the ultra-Orthodox parties laid down their red lines: "We won't allow Torah scholars to be harmed."

He continued, "This means that we will not agree to the goals of the law. It means that even if it's via a government decision and not legislation, we will not agree to large numbers that would result in sanctions that would harm yeshiva students."

The government is currently working on a new version of the conscription law, which relates to broad exemptions for ultra-Orthodox young men who choose to study Torah instead of enlisting in the Israeli army. Israel's High Court has ruled that the current practice of exempting yeshiva students from mandatory conscription is discriminatory and illegal. Until now, the ultra-Orthodox sector has skirted the drafted numbers they are expected to fulfill, while maintaining government subsidies for religious seminaries and other benefits.

Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara has warned the Prime Minister that the government must legislate into law concrete numbers of conscripts, and failure to fulfill them would result in cuts to yeshiva funding or other sanctions related to civic benefits.

Another source within the Haredi parties downplayed the friction with the Prime Minister, saying that the religious parties were working in full coordination with Netanyahu. The Prime Minister relies on the support of the religious parties, and were they to withdraw from the coalition, Israel would be plunged into a new round of elections.