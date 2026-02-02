"We are alert and prepared" Netanyahu addresses Knesset on 77th anniversary

Israel’s Knesset marked its 77th anniversary on Monday with a special plenary session held against a backdrop of deep institutional and political tensions.

The symbolic session was overshadowed by the absence of President Isaac Herzog and a boycott by much of the opposition, following the decision not to invite Supreme Court President Yitzhak Amit. Opposition leader Yair Lapid was the sole senior opposition figure to address the chamber.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used his address to focus both on Israel’s security challenges and the ongoing dispute over relations between the branches of government. “We are facing more testing moments, but we are alert and prepared for any development,” Netanyahu said.

“We are monitoring what is happening and are prepared for any scenario. Whoever attacks us will face unbearable consequences.”

Turning to domestic issues, Netanyahu expressed hope that the coming year would allow for renewed consensus, calling for the restoration of what he described as “the balance between the three branches of government” and a calmer public discourse. “Israel is not a perfect democracy,” he said, “but a democracy tested like few others.”

Netanyahu also warned against limiting the freedom of expression of elected officials, arguing that sharp disagreements are inherent to democracy.

“Deep disagreements are not a weakness,” he said, stressing that ultimate authority rests with the electorate.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana opened the session with a strongly worded speech criticizing the judiciary. He accused the courts of breaking long-standing conventions, including the process for appointing Supreme Court presidents and what he described as the unprecedented annulment of Basic Laws during wartime.

Ohana rejected claims that the non-invitation of the Supreme Court president constituted a blow to democracy, instead accusing the judiciary of positioning itself as a “supreme authority.”

“Respect between authorities cannot be one-sided,” Ohana said, insisting that the legislative branch cannot be expected to defer to a judiciary that, in his view, undermines parliamentary powers. While maintaining a confrontational tone, Ohana said the Knesset remained open to dialogue and pledged to engage with judicial leaders if they sought talks, with the exception of national remembrance days, which he said should remain above political disputes.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid sharply criticized the coalition over the boycott and the absence of senior officials from the session.

“Aren’t you ashamed?” Lapid said from the podium. “Is this what you wanted—half a country, half a people, half a Knesset?” He accused the government of deepening national divisions and undermining democratic norms.