"We will not yield to pressure”: Netanyahu responds to ICC arrest warrants

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the International Criminal Court's (ICC) recent arrest warrants, describing the action as a "black day in the history of nations."

Netanyahu criticized the ICC for what he termed a "moral failure" that undermines the natural rights of democracies to defend themselves against "murderous terrorism."

"This is a moral bankruptcy that violates the natural right of democracies to defend themselves," Netanyahu stated, expressing strong disapproval of the ICC’s decision. He labeled the court as "the enemy of humanity."

AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File

Netanyahu particularly took issue with the decision's perceived "anti-Semitic" undertones, asserting that it represents an attempt to deter Israel from exercising its legitimate right to protect itself. He pointed to a paradox in the accusations against Israel, citing that "97% of Gaza's inhabitants have been vaccinated against polio" thanks to Israeli efforts. This statistic, he argued, undermines claims of genocide and reflects Israel’s humanitarian contributions.

"No outrageous anti-Israeli decision will prevent us - and will not prevent me - from continuing to defend our country in every way possible. We will not yield to pressure," Netanyahu declared, emphasizing his commitment to Israel’s security and resilience in the face of international scrutiny.

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude for the support of the United States. He also thanked "friends of Israel around the world" who cautioned that the ICC’s ruling could lead to "serious consequences" for the court and its personnel.