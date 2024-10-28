Will Tehran respond to the Israeli attack?

Dr. Yossi Mansharof
Dr. Yossi Mansharof ■ Expert on Iran and Shiite political Islam at Misgav — Institute for National Security and Zionist Strategy
A fighter jet flies over Iranian flags in Tehran, Iran.Iranian Presidency Office via AP

Judging by statements from Tehran, especially those by Iranian Leader Khamenei and President Pezeskhian, it appears that the Iranian regime is pulling out all the stops and currently leaning toward containing the attack. 

In his yesterday's speech Khamenei has referred the decision on the matter to the Regime's top brass, the Supreme National Security Council; Pezeskhian has limited his response to a non-binding statement that Tehran would give an "adequate response."

It should be noted that a potential threat to Iran's nuclear facilities is at stake, should Tehran choose to enter a round of strikes against Israel. 

For now, however, the Iranian regime seems inclined to contain the attack by downplaying its importance and success, rejecting calls for an overwhelming response, such as the one from Kayhan editor Hossein Shariatmadari.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran, September 25, 2024AFP PHOTO / HO / KHAMENEI.IR

Additionally, Tehran has reportedly reached out—or will reach out—to the Biden administration to restrain Israel, as indicated by Mojtaba Yousefi, a parliament member's appeal yesterday for the U.S. to intervene and restrain Israel. 

Judging by the reported damage incurred in the Israeli attack, it seems that Khamenei and the Iranian regime feel vulnerable. As they assess the extent of the damage, it may shape their subsequent decisions. 

At the same time, the Iranian regime is currently focused on its image, especially in front of the Iranian people and in the region to "prove" its strength, despite the blow it received from Israel. This effort is evident in its statements through senior officials and media mouthpieces who try to downplay the value of the attack and deny its successes.

