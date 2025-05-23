Yair Golan barred from IDF reserve service over 'killing babies as a hobby' remark

Opposition politician Yair Golan, a former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) deputy chief of staff, will be permanently barred from IDF reserve duty, following his statement earlier in the week that Israel was killing babies in Gaza “as a hobby,” Defense Minister Israel Katz announced Friday.

Katz branded Golan’s remarks a “blood libel” bound to “serve the enemies of Israel out to persecute IDF soldiers around the world." Katz clariefied that Golan was also barred from wearing IDF uniform and entering army bases and voiced his support for a draft legislation that would empower the executive branch to strip officers’ ranks over such statements and conduct as deemed libelous and harmful.

Golan, is the head of the Democrats Party, which merged the dovish Labor and Meretz factions yet is not, at present, an elected official.

“There is no place for people like Golan in public life," Katz said, urging politicians from across the political to denounce Golan.

Golan hit back at Katz on on social media, saying the last time he had donned a military uniform was during the Hamas onslaught of October 7, 2023, “when I went down south to rescue civilians following your government’s horrific security failure.”