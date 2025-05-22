Yair Golan blamed by Israeli ministers for Washington terror attack

In the wake of the deadly shooting attack in Washington, DC, Israeli Heritage Minister Amihai Eliyahu charged Democrats Party leader Yair Golan that their "blood is on your hands."

Golan earlier stirred controversy for slamming the current government as one which "kills babies as a hobby," later clarifying that his criticism was aimed at the government, not the Israeli military.

"Yair Golan's blood libels echo among Nazis and Israel-haters around the world, we are now paying the price for them in the deadly attack in Washington, and history teaches us that we will pay more in the future," said Eliyahu. "Yair, the blood of the embassy workers is on your and your colleagues' hands. My sincere condolences to the families of the murdered."

Golan responded that he also shares in "the sorrow of the families of the victims in the Washington attack and support all the foreign service workers of the State of Israel."

That being said, he hit back: "Netanyahu's Kahane Chai government is fuelling antisemitism and hatred for Israel, resulting in unprecedented state isolation and danger to every Jew everywhere around the globe." Kahane Chai is the name of the movement formed by Binyamin Kahane after the murder of his father, Meir Kahane, who formed the extreme-right party Kach that was banned in Israel for racism.

"We will replace them and restore security to every Jew," Golan said, "in Israel and anywhere in the world."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir joined in blaming Golan, writing on X that, "Unfortunately, the anti-Semites in the world draw encouragement from villainous politicians in Israel, who accuse IDF soldiers of murdering children as a hobby. The blood of those murdered by them."

A man and a woman were murdered Wednesday night in a terrorist shooting outside an event at the Jewish Museum in Washington, DC. Law enforcement identified the suspect as Elias Rodriguez, 30, from Chicago. He wore a keffiyeh on his head and shouted "Free Palestine," before being arrested.