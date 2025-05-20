Yair Golan under fire after blaming gov't for baby killing 'as a hobby'

"A sane country does not kill babies as a hobby," Democrats party leader Yair Golan said in an interview on Tuesday, drawing severe backlash.

After slamming Israel's conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip on Kan's "This Morning" program, he portrayed the government of lacking moral proportionality "as a tool for political survival."

"This government is full of vindictive, unintelligent, and immoral characters," he said. He added that their conduct is far from Judaism, despite many of the coalition parties being religious. "These ministers are simply horrifying. It cannot be that we, the Jewish people, who have undergone persecutions and pogroms – turn into those who do this to others."

Golan argued that the war's objectives contradict each other: "I understood from the beginning that it's impossible to both return the abductees and completely destroy Hamas. Priorities must be set - and for me, they are clear, as they are for 70 percent of the public in Israel." He added that in his opinion, the war has become a means of political survival. "We have already broken Hamas in May-June last year. What has continued since then is a war for survival purposes, not security."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sharply rebuked Golan, whose party unites the left-wing Labor and Meretz parties. "I strongly condemn Yair Golan's wild incitement against our heroic soldiers and against the State of Israel," he said. "Golan, who encourages evasion of military service, and previously compared Israel to the Nazis when he was in uniform, has now reached a new low. There is no limit to his moral degradation."

Former prime minister Naftali Bennett added his own condemnation, stating that "whoever compared the Israeli society in the past to the Nazi regime, and now tarnishes and denies the State of Israel and the IDF during wartime – must be excluded from public life."

Israel Beiteinu chairman Avigdor Liberman responded to Golan's remarks on the social network X, saying that "the IDF is the most moral army in the world, and any such false expression against it hurts our soldiers and the security of the state."

"The blood libel of Yair Golan against the State of Israel and its army will not be forgiven," said Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar on X. "What Golan said will certainly fuel the fires of antisemitism around the world. This, at a time when Israel is fighting for its life against a coalition that seeks to destroy it."

Former defense minister Yoav Gallant said, "The question is not how a major general became a harmful factor to the IDF, but how a harmful person to the IDF became a major general."