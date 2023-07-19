'This is my daily outfit' - German abbot asked to hide cross at Western Wall

'There was nothing that I feel was polite': Nikodemus Schnable, a senior member of the Benedictine Order, speaks to i24NEWS about the 'surprising' incident

A German abbot who has been urged to remove a cross he was wearing during a visit to the Western Wall spoke to i24NEWS about the incident that occurred earlier on Wednesday.

"It was a very strange experience, because I have to emphasize that I was not going to pray at the Western Wall, I understand this is a sensitive issue that I, fully recognizable as an abbot, would pray at the holiest Jewish site," Nikodemus Schnable, a high-ranking member of the Benedictine Order serving in Jerusalem, told i24NEWS.

The incident unfolded as Schnable was escorting German Education Minister Bettina Stark-Watzinger on her visit to the holy Jewish site. It gained attention on social media after part of the exchange was posted to Twitter.

"I was at the visitors area and I was only crossing the public space, which is why it came as a great surprise. I meant no provocation, I was crossing the area at a considerable distance from the Wailing Wall," he stressed. "This usher came to me and told me to remove my cross. But this is my daily outfit," he said.

Schnable contested the Western Wall administration's account of the incident, which described the interaction as a "polite request" by the usher. "There was nothing that I feel was polite," he said.