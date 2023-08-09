Israel’s President Herzog visits Stella Maris Monastery after recent clashes

Late July, dozens of Jewish pilgrims from the Breslov Hasidic movement clashed with Christian worshipers at Stella Maris

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog on Wednesday visited the Stella Maris Monastery in Haifa following recent attacks against the site and other Chiristian places of prayer in Israel.

Late July, dozens of Jewish pilgrims from the Breslov Hasidic movement clashed with Christian worshipers at Stella Maris, leaving several people seriously injured and prompting police to briefly block the road leading to the site.

“I come here on behalf of the entire State and people of Israel to reinforce our commitment to the full protection of freedom of religion and worship in the State of Israel,” the president stated.

He was accompanied by leaders from Christian denominations and communities as well as Israel Police Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai. During the visit, Herzog met with the Abbot of Stella Maris, Father Jean Joseph Bergara, along with representatives of the leadership of the Christian communities including Latin Patriarch of Jerusalem Pierbattista Pizzabballa and Greek Orthodox Patriarch of Jerusalem Theophilos III.

Kobi Gideon (GPO) Israel's President Isaac Herzog (C) with his wife Michal and Israel Police Inspector General Yaakov Shabtai at the Stella Maris Monastery in Haifa, Israel.

“We must respect the members of all religions, we have committed to this since the dawn of our existence. This is the most basic commandment of 'love your neighbor as yourself',” the president urged.

He also condemned a “very serious phenomena” of attacks against Christian citizens “in their places of prayer, in their cemeteries, on the streets.”

“I view this phenomenon as extreme and unacceptable in any shape or form. This phenomenon needs to be uprooted, and I am very grateful to the Israel Police and the law enforcement agencies for taking this issue seriously,” the president stressed, vowing to make sure that the “Christian communities are safe and sound, and protected, and thriving” in Israel.