Shocking: Mezuzah scrolls in Israeli hospital replaced with paper saying 'Death to Jews'

'This is an event that damages the delicate fabric between all religions here in the region,' said the local mayor

“Death to Jews” was found written on paper inside mezuzah scrolls during a routine inspection of the Nahariya Medical Center in Israel, replacing the traditional parchment scroll inscribed with verses from the Hebrew Bible.

"All Jews are liars and have no religion; they are murderers and terrorists. Death to the Jews,” was written Hebrew in the front of the paper. Written on the back, in Arabic, was “There is no God but Allah. Muhammad is God's messenger. Islam is the solution."

More shocking, the call to kill Jews was placed on the doors of an oncology ward, replacing the central Jewish “Shema” prayer. The management of the medical center, which cares for around 600,000 residents in the north of the country, was horrified by the incident.

The hospital's director, Professor Masad Barhoum, ordered an inspection of all the mezuzahs affixed in the building, and a complaint was lodged with the police.

Taken in accordance with clause 27A of Israeli copyright law A photocopy of the note that was placed inside a mezuzah in an Israeli hospital, in Arabic and Hebrew, on which is written "Death to Jews."

"It's impossible for something like this to happen in the Jewish state. We live here with mutual respect for all faiths, and this is an event that damages the delicate fabric between all religions here in the region,” said the mayor of Nahariya, Yehoshua Maitlis.

The mezuzah is decorative box with a small parchment scroll inside, traditionally affixed to door frames to Jewish homes and in all public spaces in Israel. The parchment is often inscribed with the “Shema” verse from the Old Testament. The practice is considered to be a biblical commandment.