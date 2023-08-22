On the very day of his conversion, the young man applied to the Islamic Sharia court to remarry his ex-wife

In an unusual petition filed with the Jerusalem District Court, the Population Authority is demanding the annulment of a young Muslim's conversion carried out by a private rabbinical court in the West Bank town of Efrat, according to a report by Kan Public Radio.

The request comes after it emerged that, on the very day he declared his Jewishness, the young man in question applied to the Islamic Sharia court to remarry his Muslim ex-wife, while at the same time taking steps to regularize his situation in Israel.

The young man, born into a Muslim family in Jaffa, left his home in his youth and grew up in a Jewish family in Tel Aviv, where he was, according to him, educated in the religious tradition.

In the application to disqualify his conversion, it is claimed that recognition of the young man's Jewishness was granted on the basis of deception, concealment of facts, misrepresentation and fraud with the Population Authority and the Religious Court.

Rabbi Shaoul Farber, a member of the "Giur Kehalachah" private conversion court which carried out the young man's conversion, said he would not oppose the request to cancel it.

"To the extent that the Population and Immigration Authority decides to cancel his registration as a Jew, we will not oppose it. The convert went through a conversion process with us according to all requirements and procedures, and even beyond," the Rabbi said.

"His conversion process began in July 2020 and ended in November 2022. During it, the convert did everything expected of him, attending all required meetings, and receiving close guidance from a Torah-observant religious family, who also monitored his conduct and lifestyle," Rabbi Farber added.

"Once converted, he chose to act independently and marry a Muslim woman, even though this was contrary to the conversion process he had chosen to follow and invested heavily in. His choice to marry his wife was made some six months after his conversion, when he had denied any contact with her during the process, and there was no indication that he was still in a relationship with her," he added, stressing that the "Giour Kehalacha" court operated conversions according to strict Jewish law, led by senior rabbis of religious Zionism.

"The court operates with faith and integrity according to Jewish law from generation to generation. That's what we've done so far, and that's how we'll continue," said the rabbi.