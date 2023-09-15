Torah and fauna: Inside the largest-ever collection of shofars

The most famous of biblical instruments, the special exhibit explores the relationship between Judaism and the natural world

It is the trumpeting sound that welcomes the Jewish New Year, the whining cry that marks the somber Day of Atonement. The shofar is the sound most associated with the Jewish religion, and it ties the Hebrew Bible to the land it came from.

In the city of Beit Shemesh, near Jerusalem, we visit The Biblical Museum of Natural History. Founded in 2014 by Rabbi Dr. Natan Slifkin, it holds the largest collection of shofars ever assembled. The instruments were collected by Rabbi Slifkin himself — most were brought back from his travels on the African continent.

On the eve of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, i24NEWS had the chance to speak with Rabbi Slifkin, who immigrated to Israel 30 years ago from Manchester, in the United Kingdom. Rabbi Slifkin told us all about his exciting and unique project.

"For most people, Judaism relates to synagogues and city monuments, whereas here, we show them that wildlife is directly linked to the Torah. This is what makes the exhibition authentic and so interesting,” said Rabbi Dr. Natan Slifkin.

"When I was little, I loved animals, I even dreamed of opening a zoo,” Rabbi Slifkin told us. He explained that after moving to Israel, he studied at a Jewish seminary, which is where he first started researching the connection between the Torah and the natural world. He went on to give guided tours to Jewish youth in local zoos, before inaugurating a small exhibition in 2014. In 2020, they moved into the Biblical Museum of Natural History.

“It was important for me to combine my two passions — Judaism and animals — in the same place,” explained Rabbi Slifkin.

The shofar’s characteristics

The shofar is the most famous of biblical instruments, possessing both a piercing sound and great religious significance. Its biblical origins extend back to Abraham, who was prepared to sacrifice his son Isaac at God's command. At the last moment, a messenger from God intervened, and instead Abraham sacrificed a ram that had been caught by the horns.

It was also notably played from Mount Sinai to announce the new moon, and in the Torah, Rosh Hashanah is described as “a day when the shofar is blown.” When blown, the shofar should be turned so that the mouthpiece faces upward, rather than sideways. Traditionally, shofars played on Rosh Hashanah should be made from rams' horns, and according to the Talmud should have a bowed shape, to symbolize how one should bow in contrition on Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement.

There are two basic types of animal horns: those of sheep, antelopes and even cattle are made up of a keratin sheath over a bony core. This core can be easily removed and discarded, and the keratin sheath is then a naturally hollow structure which, once the tip is sawn off, becomes a wind instrument. For this reason, a rhinoceros horn cannot be made into a shofar because it is made of solid keratin, and a deer's antler cannot be made into a shofar because it is solid bone. A shofar can only be made from a naturally hollow animal horn, and according to the Shulchan Aroch (code of Jewish law), shofars that are made of solid bone and do not have a removable core are not “kosher."

According to the Talmud, because of the sin of the Golden Calf, it is inappropriate to use cattle horns on the Day of Atonement. Some rabbinical authorities have further asserted that buffalo horns and other members of the bovine family should not be used either.

Most of the time, shofars are made from rams’ horns, but there are a significant number of exotic shofars made from species like kudu, gemsbok, ibex and elk. However, serious questions arise about their legality according to Jewish law. The exhibition includes shofars made from these lesser-known animals, and are displayed with explanatory texts, photos, and videos.

For some species, although it is permissible under Jewish law to turn their horns into shofars, it is difficult to do so from a practical standpoint. Wildebeest horns and some other antelopes like hartebeest grow with an extremely sharp twist. This means that removing the bone core is extremely difficult — and sometimes impossible. Additionally, the horns of the markhor (a type of wild goat) form a spiral so flat and twisted that it is very difficult to make into a shofar.

Typically, Yemenite Jews use a shofar made from a kudu horn. The Greater kudu, Tragelaphus strepsiceros, is a large striped antelope that boasts some of the largest horns of any creature. The kudu shofar is immediately recognizable by its impressive length and three twists. Due to their magnificent appearance, they are used outside the Yemeni community too, and are readily available at nearly all shofar suppliers.

Rabbi Slifkin has authored 13 works about the connections between the Torah and the animal kingdom. Last August alone, the exhibition attracted 10,000 visitors from all over the world and Israel, while last year students from 170 institutions in the country visited the museum. Since opening the exhibition in March 2020, more than 160,000 people of different backgrounds — religious, secular, ultra Orthodox, and even non-Jewish — have discovered and admired the carefully selected shofars.

“Visitors come out of the exhibition very excited, because this is something unique in the world. We’re offering a special experience that has left more than one visitor speechless,” proclaimed the rabbi.

