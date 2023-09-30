Record crowds expected at Temple Mount during Sukkot celebrations

Access to the Temple Mount will be regulated with specific hours from Sunday to Thursday, while remaining closed on Fridays and Saturdays

Authorities at the Temple Mount are gearing up for a significant influx of Jewish worshippers during the Sukkot celebrations, according to a statement released on Friday.

Already, there has been a noticeable increase in visitors to the site in Jerusalem's Old City, with a 20 percent surge during the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur festivities compared to last year.

This resurgence in interest is attributed to the relatively calm atmosphere on the site, partly due to efforts to keep potential disruptors at bay during recent festivals. Authorities commend the police's endeavors to maintain a peaceful environment on the premises.

The heightened enthusiasm among visitors often results in longer queues due to stringent entry checks. However, steps might be taken to streamline access, potentially allowing multiple groups of worshippers to enter simultaneously.

Access to the Temple Mount will be regulated with specific hours from Sunday to Thursday, while remaining closed on Fridays and Saturdays.

Photo by Yossi Zamir/Flash90 Israeli security forces escort a group of religious Jews as they visit the Temple Mount, in Jerusalem's Old City, on August 12, 2020.

While there have been a few incidents involving worshippers, some of whom were detained for religious actions like prostration or using the shofar, site managers stress that the majority of visitors are welcomed with respect and courtesy. They further emphasize that widely publicized arrest cases are typically the actions of individuals seeking to challenge current guidelines.

Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP A Jewish man, wearing a protective face mask and the traditional Jewish prayer shawl known as Tallit, holds the four plant species -- palm leave stalk, citrus, myrtle and willow-branches -- as he prays during the annual Birkat Kohanim (Priestly Blessing) as part of Sukkot holiday

In the past, the Supreme Court has upheld the right of Jews to pray at this sacred site.

However, due to security concerns, police tend to impose restrictions on Jewish prayer practices at the location.