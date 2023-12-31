Jerusalem is the meeting place of the three monotheistic faiths, the best place where we can meet some magical characters who can give us messages of hope

This year, Hannukah and Christmas in Israel were darker than ever, as the country is engulfed by war and the mourning experienced by hundreds of families.

i24NEWS went in search of positive messages in the Old City of Jerusalem, to say goodbye to the year 2023 that was marked by war and receive a 2024 filled with light.

On the way, we met Israeli Christian Arab children celebrating Christmas. We visited the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, a sacred place for the Christian world. And we met a Muslim resident of Jerusalem who believes in the possibility of peace.

We ended our journey at the Western Wall where we left our wishes to God. And, by coincidence, we met the Brazilian Rabbi Dudu Levinzon, who preaches the essence of Judaism to his 176,000 followers on Instagram.

His words were prophetic when he stated, "I think we are experiencing a very special time now, this coming year, 2024. Because the world is a big mess, there are many wars, and because of that, people have a thirst for content."

To Rabbi Levinzon, "it's like the Kabbalah, the mystical part of the Torah, explains: when the darkness is very strong, that's when a new light is born. So although there are many sad things happening in the world, now is the time for people to come together and be together, to do good things and bring peace to the world."

"I believe this place, precisely because it's a place that brings all religions together — Christianity, Judaism, Islam — this is where peace will start."

Watch the report on N24: