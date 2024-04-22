13 arrested for attempted Passover goat sacrifice on Temple Mount

Thirteen individuals have been apprehended near Jerusalem's Temple Mount with lambs and goats intended for sacrifice in a biblical Passover ritual, according to a statement from the police.

Authorities discovered a goat concealed within a baby carriage, while another suspect attempted to smuggle a goat onto the contentious site using a reusable grocery bag, police reported.

The suspects, ranging in age from 13 to 21, have been taken into custody for further interrogation, the statement confirmed, while the animals have been seized and transferred for necessary veterinary care.

"The Israel Police, in collaboration with other security agencies, maintains vigilance in Jerusalem and throughout all sectors, employing both overt and covert measures against any individual seeking to disrupt order or act contrary to the law and established practices of Jerusalem's holy sites," the police emphasized.

Chaim Goldberg/Flash90

In recent years, fringe religious factions have increasingly tried to perform the Passover sacrifice on the Temple Mount, yet such attempts have been thwarted. Most Israeli security officials oppose the notion, fearing it would alter the site's religious status quo and incite widespread backlash across the region.

"We urge the public not to provide a platform for extremist elements advocating or attempting to violate the law and order," the police urged. "The longstanding practices on the Temple Mount and other holy sites in Jerusalem remain intact and will be upheld at all times, with no tolerance for extremists or lawbreakers of any kind."