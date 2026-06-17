At the height of rush hour, Orthodox protesters block Israel's highway

Members of the ultra-Orthodox Jerusalem Faction staged demonstrations across several major locations in Israel on Wednesday in protest of the arrests of yeshiva students accused of evading military service.

The protests, which began during the morning rush hour, were aimed at disrupting traffic in the country's central region.

The timing of the demonstrations is notable, as the group typically holds protests in the afternoon rather than during peak morning commuting hours.

One of the main protest sites was Route 4 near the Givat Shmuel interchange, adjacent to Bnei Brak, where demonstrators blocked traffic in both directions. Significant congestion was reported throughout the area as motorists faced lengthy delays.

The situation later escalated, with clashes breaking out between police officers and protesters. Footage from the scene showed confrontations as authorities attempted to clear the roadway and restore traffic flow.

Police said officers were directing drivers to alternative routes and confirmed that a senior officer had declared the demonstration illegal. Authorities subsequently began efforts to disperse the protesters and reopen the highway.