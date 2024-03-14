IDF cancels Moses commemoration on Mount Meron, citing security

The Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday that a commemoration for the biblical Moses on Mount Meron scheduled next Sunday and Monday will be cancelled for 2024, citing security concerns.

Some 30,000 people were expected to participate in the event, which marks both Moses's birthday and day he died.

Mount Meron is located just 5 miles from the Lebanese border, and has been hit repeately by Hezbollah attacks.

The military requested that the Israel Police enforce the ban and prevent visitors from arriving at the site.