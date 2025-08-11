Court frees suspect in Western Wall graffiti case

Recommended -

Jerusalem Magistrates' Court has ordered the release under house arrest of a 27-year-old man accused of spray-painting the phrase "There is genocide in Gaza" on the Western Wall.

The suspect admitted to the act and will be placed in a psychiatric facility by his parents for treatment.

At Monday’s hearing, Judge Meir Troper ruled that continued detention was unnecessary. Although the court ordered the suspect barred from the Great Synagogue, it declined to prohibit him from visiting the Western Wall, stating, “I’m not going to ban a Jew from going to the Kotel.”

Police had requested an extension of the suspect’s detention citing concerns over potential dangerousness, but not due to interference with the investigation.

The hearing was marked by tension after the defense lawyer suggested that National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir influenced the detention request and the ban on publicizing details of the case.

The heated exchange prompted Judge Troper to threaten to leave the courtroom. The defense condemned the detention request as “politically motivated” and argued that there was no risk of dangerousness or disruption, advocating instead for house arrest combined with psychiatric evaluation.