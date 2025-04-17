Israeli lawmaker prays on Temple Mount 'for the hostages and for victory'

Member of Knesset (Israeli parliament) Zvi Sukkot of the Religious Zionism party visited and prayed on the Temple Mount on Thursday, despite a ban on Jewish prayer at the religious site.

Afterwards, he wrote on his X account that he was "privileged to ascend in honor of the holiday," as his visit coincided with Passover. He said the visit was marked by his "tremendous gratitude for miracles and victories, and in deep-hearted prayer for all the missing to be returned and for a crushing victory in the war." The Temple Mount administration reported this is the first time Sukkot has ascended the site after more than 14 years.

The head of right-wing group the Temple Mount Administration, Rabbi Shimshon Elboin, told Sukkot that his "ascent to the Temple Mount today is a continuation of your important public activity and your consistent partnership in returning Israel to the Temple Mount. I thank you for this, on behalf of the Temple Mount pilgrims, with the blessing that you will continue to act and influence."

"We pray for the success of IDF soldiers in all sectors," Sukkot said. "Fourteen years ago I was here, I prostrated for a moment, instantly police caught me, took me to the station, and arrested me." He said that he viewed "with tears in my eyes" the fact that "Jews are prostrating, praying, making minyanim [minimum quota for expanded Jewish prayer] here, not letting Arabs approach us, the Waqf is not approaching us."

National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir said, "I am happy to see that MK Tzvi Sukkot, like many thousands, prays and prostrates on the Temple Mount. What hasn't been done in 30 years, happened on my watch and I am glad that I have merited God's grace to lead this tremendous change."

On previous visits by government officials to the Temple Mount, during which prostration and prayer was also conducted, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu stated that there was no change to the status quo. This comes despite the stipulation that no Jewish prayer would be conducted, with the site being a flash point for clashes and escalation between Israel and Palestinian, as it is the site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, considered the third-holiest site in Islam.