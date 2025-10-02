Israeli leaders criticize UK gov't following Manchester synagogue attack

Israeli leadership reacted sharply on Thursday to the terror attack outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Community synagogue in Manchester, which left two worshippers dead and three others injured as they arrived for Yom Kippur prayers.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed deep grief for the victims and the Jewish community in the UK, but his remarks also carried a pointed warning to British authorities.

“Israel mourns with the Jewish community in the UK after this barbaric terror attack,” Netanyahu said. “Our hearts are with the families of the murdered, and we pray for the swift recovery of the wounded. As I warned at the UN: weakness in the face of terrorism only brings more terrorism. Only strength and unity can defeat it.”

Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar was even more direct in assigning responsibility to British leadership, citing what he called a failure to act against rising antisemitism in the country. “I am appalled by the murderous attack near the Heaton Park Synagogue on the holiest day for the Jewish people, Yom Kippur,” Sa’ar said.

“The truth must be told: blatant and rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement, as well as calls of support for terror, have recently become widespread across Britain—in London, other cities, and on university campuses. The authorities in Britain have failed to take the necessary action to curb this toxic wave, effectively allowing it to persist.”

Sa’ar emphasized that mere words of condemnation were insufficient. “We expect more than words from the Starmer government. We demand a change of course, effective action, and enforcement against the rampant antisemitic and anti-Israeli incitement in Britain,” he stated.

President Isaac Herzog also expressed sorrow, speaking with Mark Edelstone, head of Manchester’s Jewish community. Herzog offered condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to the injured, urging support for the Jewish community during this difficult time.

Benny Gantz echoed the sentiment that antisemitic rhetoric in the UK has consequences. “A murderous terror attack against Jews on our holiest day of the year, Yom Kippur, was predictable when blatantly antisemitic, vile anti-Israel rhetoric is allowed to fester with impunity,” he said.

The statements from Israeli leadership collectively framed the attack not only as a tragedy for Manchester’s Jewish community but as the outcome of broader systemic failures in Britain to address antisemitism.