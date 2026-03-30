Israeli police, church reach deal on Easter ceremonies after Holy Sepulchre dispute

Israeli police said a framework has been agreed upon with senior Catholic leaders for upcoming Easter ceremonies in Jerusalem, following a dispute over access to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre that drew international criticism.

In a statement, police said that after a “productive meeting” with Latin Patriarch Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, “a mutual framework has been established for upcoming Easter ceremonies.” Authorities added that events, including the “Holy Fire,” would take place in a “symbolic, limited format” due to ongoing security concerns.

The agreement comes after police blocked Pizzaballa from entering the church on Palm Sunday, prompting backlash from several countries. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later said he had instructed officials to grant the patriarch “full and immediate access” to the site, stating the earlier restriction was based on safety considerations

Netanyahu said Jerusalem’s holy sites had been exposed to recent threats, noting that “in one strike, missile fragments crashed meters from the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.” Police also cited the “complex security reality of Operation Roaring Lion,” adding that “Iranian missiles and debris have impacted within the Old City.”

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Church authorities had described the initial decision as a “grave precedent,” saying it was “the first time in centuries” that senior clergy were prevented from holding Palm Sunday Mass at the site. In a later statement, the patriarchate said the issue had been “addressed and resolved” and expressed “sincere gratitude” to President Isaac Herzog for his involvement.

Israeli police said restrictions remain in place due to the risk to large gatherings in the Old City, noting that “these life-saving restrictions are a direct response to a real and present danger to all worshippers.” They added that coordination aims to balance freedom of worship with the need to protect human life.