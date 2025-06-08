Jerusalem synagogue fire: suspected arson and vandalism

Police and fire officials are investigating a suspected arson attack and act of vandalism at a synagogue in Jerusalem’s Sanhedria neighborhood that is frequented by former Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning at the synagogue located at 22 Yam Suf Street. According to a statement from the Jerusalem District of Israel Fire and Rescue Services, initial findings from the scene indicate with “very high probability” that the blaze was the result of deliberate arson.

Shas party chairman and MK Rabbi Aryeh Deri spoke with the head of the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), who confirmed that the incident is being treated as a nationalist terrorist attack.

The Shin Bet has launched an accelerated investigation and is working to bring those responsible to justice.

“They are treating this with the highest level of seriousness,” Deri said.

In addition to the fire, police also received a report of crosses spray-painted on the doors of a nearby building just minutes before the blaze was discovered, raising concerns about a coordinated act of anti-Semitic vandalism.

Elinor Sheetrit, spokesperson for the Jerusalem District Fire and Rescue Services, said, “The investigation is still ongoing and additional directions are being examined in order to rule out other possibilities.” Forensic units from the Israel Police continue their work at the scene.

Though the synagogue sustained significant material damage, no injuries were reported. Firefighters successfully rescued the synagogue’s holy books from the flames.

Religious Affairs Minister Michael Malchieli condemned the suspected attack: “These are shocking images—anti-Semitic symbols and fire at the synagogue where our master, former Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, prays. It is the duty of all religious leaders to denounce such abominable acts.”

He also called for law enforcement to “act with an iron fist” and bring those responsible to justice.

Rabbi Aryeh Deri also spoke with Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef personally, expressing on behalf of the entire Shas movement their “deep shock and disgust” over the incident and voicing strong support for Rabbi Yosef’s continued public leadership.

“This is a serious hate crime,” Deri said. “It is not only an attack on one of the great rabbis of our generation, but on an entire traditional public and on the Jewish identity of the State of Israel. We must not allow such grave harm to Israel’s rabbis or to holy sites to become normalized. We demand swift, firm, and decisive action from all security and law enforcement agencies.”

Rabbi Deri is expected to visit the burned synagogue in the coming days to personally assess the damage and meet with Rabbi Yosef.