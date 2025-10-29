Pope Leo XIV marks Vatican document's 60th anniversary reaffirming commitment to Jewish dialogue

Pope Leo XIV marked the 60th anniversary on Tuesday of the Vatican document that revolutionized the Catholic Church’s relations with Jews, reaffirming the commitment to dialogue at a time of rising antisemitism over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Presiding over a two-part interfaith commemoration of the anniversary, he first joined religious leaders from over a dozen religions in an appeal for peace at the Colosseum and then presided over an evening event focused on the document at the Vatican.

In the text “Nostra Aetate,” Latin for “In Our Time,” the Catholic Church condemned antisemitism and rejected the “deicide” charge that blamed Jews as a people for the death of Jesus, a blame that sparked antisemitism for centuries.

In his comments Tuesday night, Pope Leo said the document was historic, the first time the Vatican had provided the theological basis for the Jewish roots of Christianity. He said it “takes a firm stand against all forms of antisemitism” and remains “highly relevant today.”

“This historic document, therefore, opened our eyes to a simple yet profound principle: dialogue is not a tactic or a tool, but a way of life — a journey of the heart that transforms everyone involved, the one who listens and the one who speaks,” he said.

This year’s document anniversary comes amid a surge in antisemitism attributed to Israel’s bombing campaign in Gaza following the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks.

According to the Anti-Defamation League, in the United States alone, the number of antisemitic incidents reached a record high last year, with 58% of the 9,354 incidents related to Israel, notably chants, speeches, and signs at rallies protesting Israeli policies.

The war has similarly strained the Vatican’s relations with the Jewish community. Pope Francis repeatedly angered Jewish and Israeli leaders with comments they perceived as drawing a moral equivalence between the Hamas attacks and Israel’s war in Gaza.

Francis did meet with relatives of hostages taken by Hamas and called repeatedly for them to be returned. But he called for an investigation to determine if Israel’s attacks in Gaza constitute genocide and said Israel’s military response was disproportionate.

Leo didn’t minimize the strain when he met with Jewish leaders and faith leaders who attended his installation as pope in May. In greeting the Jewish leaders present, he recalled Christians’ special relationship with Jews.

“Even in these difficult times, marked by conflicts and misunderstandings, it is necessary to continue the momentum of this precious dialogue of ours,” Leo said in May.