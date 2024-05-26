Thousands plan to make pilgrimage to Mount Meron despite IDF closure order

Security officials in the IDF and Israel Police are weighing whether to cancel the downsized Lag B'Omer celebrations on Mount Meron on Sunday.

Israel Police released footage from Sunday morning of ultra-Orthodox Jewish worshipers breaking down security barriers in an attempt to reach the holy site.

Northern Israel came under rocket fire on Sunday morning, with Hezbollah claiming the launches. Due to the heightened security situation on the border with Lebanon, the army had previously declared the area of the holy site a closed military zone.

Despite the closure order, approximately 600 people infiltrated the site on Sunday evening at the start of the holiday, clashing with police and soldiers stationed there. Hundreds of fines were given out.

The attempts continued on Sunday morning, as limited celebrations got underway. Aerial surveillance conducted police found Jewish pilgrims attempting to arrive at the site of Rabbi Shimon Bar Yochai's tomb.

i24NEWS learned that approximately 4,000 people were planning to journey from Bnei Brak and Jerusalem, traveling on buses in order to arrive at the site en masse and overwhelm the security forces.

Heavy traffic jams were created on Road 6 northbound as police erected road blocks to check that buses and vehicles were not intending to travel to Mount Meron.

Lag B'Omer, a major holiday within the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community, is usually marked by bonfires and largescale celebrations on Mount Meron attended by tens of thousands of worshipers. This year, Israeli security officials determined that small-scale celebrations would be held instead, issuing a limited number of entry permits mostly to leading figures and insiders in the Haredi sector. This sparked anger among the wider community, fueling the desire to defy IDF and police instructions.

There was heavy criticism from the police toward the Ministry of Religion which enabled those close to them to enter the site.

Israel Police confirmed that the three planned bonfires scheduled for Sunday morning were lit without further disturbances.